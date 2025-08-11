Listen Live
Local

Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Carmel

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

CARMEL, Ind.–A water main break in western Carmel has caused disruptions in water service, with the exact location and extent of the impact unclear.

The City of Carmel Utilities’ Water Operations Department says they are working to identify areas needing repairs, but there is no estimated time for service restoration.

Carmel Utilities apologizes for the inconvenience and promises to restore service promptly.

Related Stories

A boil advisory has been put in place for all westside Carmel customers due to pressure loss in the drinking water system.

“Please bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) full minute, and let it cool before using it for:

  • Drinking
  • Cooking or food preparation
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making ice
  • Washing fruits and vegetables

Do not use drinking fountains or ice from automatic ice makers until the system has been flushed and tested,” the city said.

Water Main Break Disrupts Service in Carmel  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close