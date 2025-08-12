Listen Live
Boone County Prosecutor Discusses Child Support Awareness

August is Child Support Awareness Month, Boone County Prosecutor Weighs In

Published on August 12, 2025

Family Connection. Mother on phone while holding child and managing packages.
Natee Meepian

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–August is Child Support Awareness Month and the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office wants you to know about how their office can make the child support process a smooth one.

“We have dedicated child support caseworkers. Prosecutors around the state have them too,” said Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

Eastwood says his support staff can help with the following:

-Determining paternity
-Establishing and modifying child support and medical support/health insurance orders
-Calculating past-due child support
-Locating parents
-Collecting and disbursing child support
-Providing other related services essential to the well-being of Indiana’s children

“These services don’t cost a dime. We provide these services as part of our every day work. All prosecutors around the state offer them too,” said Eastwood.

On Wednesday, you’ll hear about the Indiana Child Support Program and what it does for Hoosier families statewide.

