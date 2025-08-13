Listen Live
Local

Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Dallas Wings led by as many as 17 points on their way to an 81-80 victory over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Wings outscored the Fever 25-13 in the third quarter. They also had 25 assists to Indiana’s 15. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times which led to 27 Dallas points.

Related Stories

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 22 points and five rebounds. Five Fever players scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points and six rebounds. Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each had 14 points while Natasha Howard had a double double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

Indiana is now 18-15 on the year while Dallas improved to 9-24. It was the first game the Fever played without Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald who sustained season ending injuries in the last game. Fever guard Caitlin Clark is also still sidelined with a groin injury.

The Fever are back at it on Friday night against the Washington Mystics (14-17). Tipoff is at 7:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close