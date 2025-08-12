Gov. Braun Weighs In on Lt. Governor's Scandal and Redistricting
Gov. Braun Weighs In on Lt. Governor’s Scandal and Redistricting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun weighed in on state issues during a recent interview with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel: Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and fake AI porn, as well as the possibility of mid-census redistricting.
Regarding Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, Braun called the situation involving “AI porn” a “distraction” from the state’s key accomplishments. Braun was clear that if the issue were in his own office, he would handle it with “fully transparent” and “quick action.” While acknowledging the independence of each state office, Braun said he would have “conversations” with Beckwith if the controversy continues to draw negative headlines.
You can listen to the full interview here.
Gov. Braun Weighs In on Lt. Governor’s Scandal and Redistricting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center