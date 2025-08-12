Listen Live
Why Quitting Can Help You Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 12, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Why Quitting Can Help You Win”

 

Today I want to encourage you to think differently so you can achieve greater results. Some years ago, my son and I were riding by the place where I used to work. My son was about, well, six years old at that time of year. Dad. Isn’t that where you used to work? I said yes, it is. He then said dad, did you get fired?  I replied no, I quit. And as I said that the tears welled up in his eyes and he said Daddy, you quit. But you told me never to quit. Never give up. I pulled the car over, wiped away his tears and said yes, son, I quit.  

But I didn’t quit because I was giving up. No, I quit because I was going up. Hmm. Sometimes you gotta quit those things that keep you down. Quit those things that make you frown and quit those things that keep you bound.  You gotta believe in yourself and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way today. Quit those things that are keeping you down and keeping you bound.  

  

