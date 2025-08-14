Listen Live
Two Wanted After Shooting at Officers in Indianapolis

Just before midnight, an officer spotted the vehicle near East 30th Street and Ruckle Avenue and called for backup

Published on August 14, 2025

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS Police are looking for two people who ran from a car and opened fire on officers early Thursday morning.

The trouble began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to a home on Knue Road for a report of domestic violence. A woman told them she had been assaulted by a man with a gun. He drove off before police got there.

Around midnight Thursday, an officer spotted the man’s car near 30th and Ruckle and waited for backup. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. The chase ended near 28th Street, where two people jumped out and at least one of them shot at officers. One officer fired back.

The two ran off and have not been found. Police say no one was hurt.

Investigators found shell casings in the area where the shooting happened and recovered the car a few blocks away. Detectives are also helping the woman from the earlier domestic violence call get support services.

The officer who fired has been with the department for seven years and is on administrative leave while the case is reviewed.

Anyone with information can call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Two Wanted After Shooting at Officers in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

