Listen Live
Local

Rep. Yakym Promotes "Big Beautiful Bill" on Hoosier Tour

Rep. Yakym Promotes “Big Beautiful Bill” on Hoosier Tour

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rudy Yakym
Source: yakym.house.gov/press / yakym.house.gov/press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District Republican, Rudy Yakym, talked about the benefits of the Big Beautiful Bill and the 2nd District.

As he will visit the 11 counties in the 2nd District throughout this month on the ‘One Big Beautiful Hoosier Tour,’ Congressman Rudy Yakym has focused on how the bill would help the 2nd District, which he describes as the nation’s manufacturing capital.

Related Stories

A key feature of the legislation, he says, is a provision for tax relief on overtime wages, which he says would be a significant boost for manufacturing families.

Yakym characterized the bill as “the most pro-worker, pro-family, pro-American, and pro-manufacturing bill for this generation.”

Additionally, Yakym addressed the topic of Medicaid requirements, stating the new provisions should be “common sense” and consensual. He argued that able-bodied adults receiving benefits should be required to either seek employment or volunteer as a way to improve their communities.

Yakym says the tour started early last week, and it ends on August 29th.

Rep. Yakym Promotes “Big Beautiful Bill” on Hoosier Tour  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close