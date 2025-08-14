Deadline Extended to Clear Fountain Square Homeless Camp

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has extended the deadline to clear a homeless encampment in Fountain Square with no new deadline set.

The original deadline for people at the encampment on Leonard Street to clear the area was scheduled for Monday, August 11, due to public safety concerns. Individuals living there were notified in late July that the camp would be shutting down.

Director of the Office of Public Health and Safety Andrew Merkley said OPHS is still working to get every person housed.

“We cannot move this challenge from one neighborhood to another or to other parts of the Fountain Square neighborhood,” Merkley said.

Merkley added that the public safety risk in the area has been mitigated after two people who presented a dangerous situation were recently arrested.

“The individuals who were committing crimes are still in custody,” he said. “The individual that fired a gun and the individual who was accused of animal cruelty.”

Merkley also mentioned the $10 million allocation to homeless initiatives included in the 2026 budget. It’s unclear though how that money will be used.

“When you look at the amount of funding that we’ve committed or contributed already to solving for homelessness, it’s quite clear that the administration is devoted,” said Merkley.

The number of tents in the area has decreased since last month. No new tents are allowed to go up in the area.

Updates on the homeless encampment are expected in the coming days. Homeowners in the area are hoping that the city acts swiftly in order to improve people’s safety.

