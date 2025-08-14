Listen Live
Local

Deadline Extended to Clear Fountain Square Homeless Camp

The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has extended the deadline to clear a homeless encampment in Fountain Square as city leaders are still looking for alternative solutions.

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Homelessness
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has extended the deadline to clear a homeless encampment in Fountain Square with no new deadline set.

The original deadline for people at the encampment on Leonard Street to clear the area was scheduled for Monday, August 11, due to public safety concerns. Individuals living there were notified in late July that the camp would be shutting down.

Related Stories

Director of the Office of Public Health and Safety Andrew Merkley said OPHS is still working to get every person housed.

“We cannot move this challenge from one neighborhood to another or to other parts of the Fountain Square neighborhood,” Merkley said.

Merkley added that the public safety risk in the area has been mitigated after two people who presented a dangerous situation were recently arrested.

“The individuals who were committing crimes are still in custody,” he said. “The individual that fired a gun and the individual who was accused of animal cruelty.”

Merkley also mentioned the $10 million allocation to homeless initiatives included in the 2026 budget. It’s unclear though how that money will be used.

“When you look at the amount of funding that we’ve committed or contributed already to solving for homelessness, it’s quite clear that the administration is devoted,” said Merkley.

The number of tents in the area has decreased since last month. No new tents are allowed to go up in the area.

Updates on the homeless encampment are expected in the coming days. Homeowners in the area are hoping that the city acts swiftly in order to improve people’s safety.

Deadline Extended to Clear Fountain Square Homeless Camp  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close