Two Indy Alumni Join Madam Walker Legacy Center Board

Join Madam Walker Legacy Center Board

The Madam Walker Legacy Center (MWLC) is proud to announce the election of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Mike Epps as board members of the historic organization. Their inclusion reflects the Center’s ongoing commitment to expanding national programming and elevating the visibility of the historic venue as a cultural destination.

Board Chair Nichole Wilson shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Babyface and Mike Epps to the board. Their influence and commitment to Indianapolis will help us amplify our mission on a national scale.”

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, a 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, has long been a champion of the arts and a proud son of Indianapolis. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and holds the distinction of being the only music producer to win Producer of the Year four times – three of those wins occurring

consecutively. In 2022, he headlined the MWLC’s 95th anniversary celebration and was inducted into the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame. His deep roots in the city and his global influence in music make him a powerful advocate for the Center’s mission to inspire, educate, and empower.

Mike Epps, a celebrated comedian, actor, and producer, also hails from Indianapolis and has consistently used his platform to uplift his hometown. Epps has earned multiple NAACP Image Awards, including wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in both television and Film. Epps has supported MWLC through appearances and advocacy, helping to spotlight the Center’s cultural and historical significance. He was the first person inducted into the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame in 2021, while filming his Netflix special “Indiana Mike,” which took place in the historic Walker Theatre. His passion for community engagement and storytelling aligns with the Center’s vision of preserving Madam C.J. Walker’s legacy through arts and education.