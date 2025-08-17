According to the bellereport.com

The Tehillah Music Group Releases New Church Anthem,

“Touched By Fire”

by Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship

The Tehillah Music Group is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship’s new single, “Touched by Fire”. This powerful anthem is sure to set churches around the world ablaze with its soul-stirring message allowing God to “have your way”. “Touched By Fire” delivers a powerful worship experience anchored in spiritual fervor and musical excellence. With a compelling blend of choir-driven harmonies, anointed lead vocals, and a stirring message of divine transformation, this track captures the heart of modern gospel worship. It was created to uplift others and usher in moments of reflection and breakthrough.

Lead by Pastor Vernon Byrd, “Touched by Fire” showcases the rich musical heritage and spiritual creativity of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. The song is written and produced by John Webb Jr and co-written by Ernest Vaughn and co-produced by Vaughn Phoenix, presenting excellence on display for the world to enjoy. The single is a radiant expression of worship that embodies the essence of the Fellowship’s mission that “…freedom is based on the belief that the Gospel of Jesus Christ must be promoted by recognizing the free expression of the gifts of the Spirit as a viable part of the Body of Christ.”

“Touched by Fire’ is a song about a pure and holy passion being consumed by the fresh fire of the power and love of God” says Bishop Paul S Morton, founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. “‘You will feel this consuming passion to get into the very presence, the warmth and the love of His power. This song will take you there.”

This single is the first track to hit the radio airways from the Honor Hymn Session 1 live recording. On the full album, listeners can expect a blend of contemporary gospel and traditional church hymns, inviting them into the Baptist church experience no matter where they are tuning in. Special featured artists on the album include Bishop Paul S. Morton as well as special features from Bishop William Murphy III.

“Touched by Fire” and the full Honor Hymn Session 1 album is now available for streaming on all streaming platforms.