Brent Jones Tour Thrives Adding New Dates!!

According to the bellereport.com

Brent Jones 75-City Tour thrives

Earning rave reviews & adding new dates!!

“Praise In The Choir Stand” Tour continues across USA & abroad

“When it comes to gospel music with energy, soul, and purpose, Brent Jones never disappoints.

Brent’s unique blend of modern gospel and traditional praise has always stood out but this new season hits different.

The ‘Praise In The Choir Stand Tour’ isn’t just a series of shows,

it’s a movement that uplifts communities and celebrates the power of faith through music.”