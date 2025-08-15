Listen Live
Local

Bloomington Women Face Neglect Charges in Death of 3-Year-Old

Two Bloomington Women Face Neglect Charges in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Keera L. Braun, 27, and Millissa D. Hicks, 50, each preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keera Braun
Keera Braun (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two women from Bloomington face preliminary charges of neglect in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On August 8, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the girl unconscious at a home in the 4000 block of North Thomas Road. She died Wednesday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The girl’s name and her relationship with the two women has not been shared.

Keera L. Braun, 27, faces two preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, and Millissa D. Hicks, 50, faces one preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

Related Stories

Both women were arrested Thursday and remain in the Monroe County jail. As of Thursday night, online court records do not show a case filed against them.

The young girl’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lt. Jennifer Allen at 812-335-7230.

A jail booking photo of Hicks was not immediately available as of Thursday night.

Two Bloomington Women Face Neglect Charges in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close