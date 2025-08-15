Rudy Currence On Faith, Misfits And Making Gospel Music Without Boundaries

Source: J. Pyles On Hearing God’s Call, Standing Out And Creating A Gospel Sou / Courtesy of Nakiyah Hayling/Pivotal Media Consulting

From Carolina roots to Grammy boards, Rudy Currence is redefining gospel stardom on his own terms. Currence, a proud Carolina native, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, musician, and preacher’s kid (PK), sat down with Elev8 to share his journey and successes in the industry. Rudy is not your traditional gospel artist. He has been trained in classical music, Italian aria and art songs, opera, German lieder, and many other styles that have shaped his eclectic sound. Although a proud preacher’s kid, Currence doesn’t believe his faith should limit where life takes him personally or musically.

In our conversation, Currence reflected on his upbringing and how it shaped both his faith and music: “I grew up playing and singing in church with my brother; it’s just what we did. My whole family is musical, especially on my dad’s side. But I also believe God wants us to have balance, enjoy life, travel, see the world. I aspire to be like Jesus in going into unconventional spaces and presenting people with love. I think the church sometimes gets it wrong by making it ‘us versus them.’ My goal is to be a bridge. I’m proud to carry the artistry and gifting of music God gave me, but at the core, I’m just an everyday PK.”

Music paints beautiful stories, and artists like Currence have a gift for turning life’s trials, triumphs, and testimonies into melodies that minister to the soul. Whether reminding listeners they belong in the body of Christ or offering encouragement in a culture quick to cancel, Currence writes with purpose.

Storytelling is a thread woven through Currence’s music, and while many of his songs are deeply personal, “I Belong Here,” his first Billboard number one , stands out. Written before the pandemic, the song became an anthem during a time marked by job loss, isolation, and grie, says Currence. Another powerful track, “God Don’t Cancel Me,” speaks to Currence’s experience of feeling like an outlier in the industry. With its bold message and R&B influence, the song serves as an affirmation for those who feel like outsiders, offering a timely reminder of belonging, hope, and healing through his music.

Currence emphasized that he makes music for the marginalized, the outcasts, and those who feel they don’t quite fit into church culture. The originality of his sound and style speaks to the misfits because he has often felt like an outsider in an industry that can breed monotony and cut-and-paste artistry. “ ‘God Don’t Cancel Me’ speaks to cancel culture, but it’s bigger than that. You can trace cancel culture all the way back to Jesus. One day, people shout “Hosanna,” and the next they’re yelling “crucify him”. People can be fickle. The song is about how we respond to adversity, and it’s a reminder that if God is for us, who can be against us?”

Furthermore, as Currence shares, it’s also for anyone who’s ever felt like a misfit, an outcast, or overlooked. The message is simple: as long as God doesn’t cancel me, I’m good. It’s for people trying to turn their life around, even when others won’t forgive them, because God always extends grace.

Rudy breathes creativity through everything he does. He writes, produces, and directs the creative vision behind his music visuals, making sure every lyric, sound, and image reflects his authentic voice and artistic vision.

“I’ve written for artists like Mya and Ray J, worked with Quincy Jones and David Banner, had songs placed in movies like The Bourne Identity, all while building my career as an artist. To me, it’s all about the song. Great songwriting can transcend genres. Ministry is tied to the message, but I care about the art of songwriting being top-tier, always.”, Rudy Currence shares.

He shared with Elev8 his excitement about channeling creative energy into his forthcoming album, Preacher’s Kid.

