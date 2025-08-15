Listen Live
No Danger After Student Brings Gun to Plainfield Elementary

Published on August 15, 2025

Police Lights
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Central ELEMENTARY student accidentally brought a handgun to school Friday morning, but everyone is safe, and there was never any danger.

The mix-up happened when a parent realized their child had a handgun in their backpack. The backpack had been used by the parent earlier, and the gun was accidentally left inside.

School staff and the Plainfield Police responded quickly. They found the backpack in the student’s locker and secured the gun without disrupting classes.

The school stressed that there was no threat or intent to harm anyone. “We know messages like this can be worrying, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the school said.

Officials asked families not to spread rumors online and encouraged parents to talk to their kids about school safety. They reminded students: “If you see something, say something.”

The Plainfield Police are handling the investigation under state law. Federal privacy rules mean the school cannot share any details about the student involved or any disciplinary actions.

