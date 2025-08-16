Hot, Humid and Chances for Rain
Central Indiana residents can expect a hot and humid weekend with a chance of storms.
Today, temperatures will climb to a high of 93 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The evening will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms with a low of 74.
The heat and humidity will continue into Sunday, with a high near 94 degrees and more scattered showers and storms.
Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be sunny and hot with a high of 94. The chance for showers and storms returns on Tuesday with a high of 92, and temperatures will finally begin to drop on Wednesday with a high of 85. Thursday will see highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.
Lsiten to the full weather outlook HERE.
Hot, Humid and Chances for Rain was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center