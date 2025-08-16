Listen Live
Local

Four People Shot on the Northeast Side of Indianapolis

Published on August 16, 2025

Police Lights
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are sifting through the littered bullet casings at an apartment on the northeast side of Indianapolis to investigate a shootout that wounded four people Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened at 3:21 a.m. at the Blackburn Terrace apartment complex, near 32nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

At the scene, officers found three people shot. A fourth person, also wounded in the shooting, later arrived at the hospital. IMPD reports all four are in stable condition.

Neighbors say they first heard about 20 shots ring out before multiple cars fled the apartment complex. Investigators found bullet casings littering the scene, including a magazine that still had ammunition inside it.

IMPD says the neighborhood is a close-knit community and they are speaking with cooperative witnesses to piece together what happened. Given that most of the people involved were in vehicles during the shooting, IMPD says it could have started elsewhere but ended at the Blackburn Terrace apartments.

If you have any information into this shooting you are urged to contact police.

