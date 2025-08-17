The Rising Cost of a School Sack Lunch
STATEWIDE –– The simple act of packing a school lunch is putting a growing strain on family budgets, with costs climbing at a rate that outpaces general inflation over the past year.
According to a recent study, the average cost for a parent to pack a single lunch for their child is now $6.15. This represents a 3% increase since the start of the 2024 school year, reflecting the broader rise in grocery prices.
Even the most basic “classic” lunch, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with milk, has not been spared. Although it remains one of the most affordable options at less than $5, its price has jumped by 6% compared to a year ago.
Despite the fact that cafeteria lunches are often more affordable or even free, a significant number of parents are sticking to the packed-lunch routine. The study found that 42% of parents surveyed continue to send their children to school with a meal from home.
The Rising Cost of a School Sack Lunch was originally published on wibc.com
