Listen Live
Local

NWS: Hot Temperatures and Scattered Storms This Week

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS Hot and Scattered Storms
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Heat has been a major factor through Indiana these past several days, but it will stick around.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the state will experience sunny skies on Monday, but that’s not all.

“The state is also expected to experience warm and humid conditions, with high temperatures near 90,” Puma says. “On Tuesday, a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high near 91.”

Puma says you might see temperatures cool down by just a little bit on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, the chances for showers, thunderstorms, and rain is 20%,” Puma says.

He added how the temperatures will roll out at the end of the work week.

Related Stories

“On Thursday, we’ll only have a high near 84,” Puma says. “On Friday, we’ll have sunny skies with a high near 88.”

Puma added that a heat advisory is not in effect though.

“But any time you’re dealing with a hot, humid air mass and high temperatures in the 90s, you do want to take a little extra time to stay safe,” Puma says.

To stay safe, drink a lot of water. If you ever feel yourself getting hot, try to spend more time indoors.

NWS: Hot Temperatures and Scattered Storms This Week  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close