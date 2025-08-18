Public Meetings Set for Proposed AES Rate Hike
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — AES Indiana is seeking to raise electricity rates by 13.5%, and Indianapolis residents have a chance to speak out at two public meetings this week.The utility company attributes the proposed increase to rising costs for materials, labor, and infrastructure investments.
Key Details of the Proposed Increase:
Rate Hike: AES is requesting a 13.5% increase for households using at least 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
Phased Implementation: If approved, the rate hike would be implemented in two phases: a 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2026, followed by a 6% increase in January 2027.
Reasoning: The company says the hike is necessary to cover the rising costs of infrastructure and storm responses, as well as materials and labor.
Public Meetings: Residents can voice their opinions directly to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission at two public hearings this week.
Alternative Comments: For those unable to attend, written comments can be submitted to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor via mail or email.
A nonprofit group, the Citizens Action Coalition, has also been hosting town hall meetings to discuss the potential impact of the rate increase on residents.
