Listen Live
Local

Public Meetings Set for Proposed AES Rate Hike

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AES Indiana Logo
Source: (POTO: Inside INdiana Business)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — AES Indiana is seeking to raise electricity rates by 13.5%, and Indianapolis residents have a chance to speak out at two public meetings this week.The utility company attributes the proposed increase to rising costs for materials, labor, and infrastructure investments.

Key Details of the Proposed Increase:

Rate Hike: AES is requesting a 13.5% increase for households using at least 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

Phased Implementation: If approved, the rate hike would be implemented in two phases: a 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2026, followed by a 6% increase in January 2027.

Related Stories

Reasoning: The company says the hike is necessary to cover the rising costs of infrastructure and storm responses, as well as materials and labor.

Public Meetings: Residents can voice their opinions directly to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission at two public hearings this week.

Alternative Comments: For those unable to attend, written comments can be submitted to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor via mail or email.

A nonprofit group, the Citizens Action Coalition, has also been hosting town hall meetings to discuss the potential impact of the rate increase on residents.

Public Meetings Set for Proposed AES Rate Hike  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close