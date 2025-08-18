Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday at an apartment on the near northeast side, believed to be an AirBnB rental.

IMPD was called around 2:43 a.m. to The Grounds near Central Avenue and 22nd Street. Officers found the boy on the fourth floor, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD officers found Xavion Whitlow, dead from a bullet wound.

Residents received this message at 4 a.m.

“For anyone awake and seeing police outside, there was an incident. No details are available yet, but management and police are on scene. Thank you.”

A notice posted in the building criticized AirBnB rentals, saying the shooting shows the safety risks of short-term units in the community and calling for accountability and change.

Police: Boy Killed in Possible AirBnB Rental was originally published on wibc.com