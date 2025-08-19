Listen Live
Sports

Indianapolis Colts Bolster Secondary with Xavien Howard Signing

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Indianapolis Colts Bolster Secondary with Xavien Howard Signing

The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, marking his return to the NFL after sitting out the entire 2024 season due to injury.

The deal is reportedly a one‑year contract worth up to $5 million.

At age 32, Howard who is a dominant ballhawk arrives in Indianapolis hoping to reignite his elite form.

A four‑time Pro Bowler (2018, 2020–2022) and two‑time NFL interceptions leader (with 7 picks in 2018 and 10 in 2020), he also earned First‑Team All‑Pro honors in 2020.

Over his eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2016–2023), Howard accumulated 29 career interceptions, 95 passes defended, and 331 total tackles in 100 games.

RELATED | Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster Before 2025 Roster Cuts

The Colts’ passing defense suffered from a slew of injuries in training camp: slot corner Kenny Moore II is sidelined with a knee injury, rookie Justin Walley is out for the season with a torn ACL, and both Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents are down with hamstring issues.

Additionally, safety depth took a hit as Hunter Wohler landed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Howard’s arrival aims to plug these critical gaps and provide veteran stability.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo—who coached Howard as Miami’s defensive backs coach during Howard’s rookie years (2016–2017)—expressed confidence in his former pupil’s abilities: “He’s an elite interceptor… his ball skills… they don’t go away with time.”

The stage is set for a symbolic and challenging Week 1 debut—Howard could face his former team, the Dolphins, when they visit Indianapolis in the season opener.

Indianapolis Colts Bolster Secondary with Xavien Howard Signing  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close