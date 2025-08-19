Source: (Photo provided by IndyGo.)

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has unveiled a proposed $432 million budget for 2026, which would mark a significant increase in spending for the transit agency.

The budget’s main focus is the construction of the Blue Line and a new bus garage, but it also includes plans to purchase new buses and a potential fare increase for riders.

What the Money Funds

The proposed budget is about $90 million more than the approved 2025 budget, with most of the increase going toward the Blue Line project and a new bus garage on the city’s east side. The Blue Line, once complete, will connect Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, primarily along Washington Street.

The agency also plans to purchase 28 new buses—half standard buses and half paratransit vehicles—to replace aging ones in its current fleet.

Security and Fares

Safety is another key component of the budget. IndyGo plans to increase security with new cameras on all buses and at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The budget also includes hiring four new transit security officers.

For riders, the biggest change could be a fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 per ride.

Public Hearings and Approval Process

The IndyGo board is scheduled to vote on the budget on August 21. If approved, the budget will then be presented to the City-County Council for public hearings and a vote. The City-County Council is expected to vote on the city’s entire budget on October 6.

IndyGo Unveils $432 Million Budget for Blue Line Construction was originally published on wibc.com