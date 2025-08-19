5 Men Arrested in Central Indiana Child Sex Abuse Sting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An undercover operation results in the arrest of five men accused of trying to meet with minors.
The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Task Force worked with Indiana State Police and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on the operation by posing online as minors to catch individuals seeking to sexually abuse children. The agencies said the suspects traveled to Boone County with the intention of meeting young kids for sexual activity.
The following face felony charges:
Zachary Bullock, 31, of Indianapolis – 2 felonies for attempted child molestation and child solicitation.
Nicholas Bozzone, 27, of Plainfield – 4 felonies for conspiracy of child molestation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, and attempted dissemination of harmful material to minors.
Ethan Craun, 27, of Carmel – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Evan Geeslin, 60, of Richmond – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Daniel Trusty, 36, of Russiaville – Felony for conspiracy of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Other agencies involved in the operation targeting online child predators include police departments from Avon, Greenfield, Lebanon, Plainfield, Terre Haute, Westfield, Whitestown and Zionsville. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security also assisted.
“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in this vital mission,” said Sheriff Tony Harris. “Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause.”
