Listen Live
Local

Indiana Woman Charged with Plotting to Kill the President

A 50-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in Washington, D.C., for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced on Monday that the woman was traveling from New York to DC and was arrested while plotting to assassinate the president.

“I just wanted to let you know here from the United States attorney’s office in D.C. that an individual by the name of Nathalie Rose Jones is now in custody, charged with two federal crimes for knowingly and willfully threatening to take the life of the president of the United States,” Pirro said in a video posted to social media.

Related Stories

Pirro confirmed that the 50-year-old Jones from Lafayette “is now in custody and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“She did come from New York to Washington, D.C. and she has been threatening and calling for the removal of the president,” said Pirro. “And even worse, as she got to D.C. her threats were on Facebook and Instagram and she continued to call the president terrorists and was working to have him eliminated.”

The U.S. Secret Service is now investigating the case.

Indiana Woman Charged with Plotting to Kill the President  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close