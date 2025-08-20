Northside Community Center Closed but Remains Hopeful



Source: SDI Productions / Getty

The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, a pillar of the north side community for over 40 years, is hitting pause. Come August 15, the center at 2990 W. 71st St. will temporarily close its doors, and yes, that includes the childcare center. For parents who rely on FBGN for daycare, it means making other arrangements for now.

Why the shutdown? The center is facing financial hardships after overextending support to the 300+ families it serves every month and overstaffing in recent months. Leadership says this move is about getting the center back on solid financial footing so it can continue doing what it does best: serving families in our community for years to come.

During the closure, the center is working with local childcare programs, the United Way of Central Indiana, and other partners to help families find alternative childcare options. A full audit and new management practices are also on deck, with hopes that new leadership will guide the center back to stability.

Even though it’s a tough moment, remember: this is temporary. FBGN’s commitment to the community hasn’t wavered, they just need to regroup to keep serving the families who depend on them. Stay tuned, spread the word, and keep supporting our neighborhood spaces that make Indy stronger, one family at a time.