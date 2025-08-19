Kokomo Native Finds Success in Automotive Career

Source: Chariot Automotive Group / Chariot Automotive Group

KOKOMO, Ind — For most of his life, Kyle Estese, a Kokomo native, struggled with traditional schooling due to dyslexia and ADHD. He learned to succeed through a hands-on approach, a path that led him to find his passion in the automotive industry and a company that has helped him thrive.

After being homeschooled, Estese found his way into a high school vocational program focused on automotive training. It was there that he discovered a love for working with his hands.

“I’ve always liked working with my hands more than, you know, sitting there and reading a book,” Estese said. “For me, it’s always been I need to see it and do it to really understand it more.”

A Career Driven by Opportunity

Estese began working at the McGonigal dealership in Kokomo, a part of the family-owned Chariot Automotive Group, in 2014. Since then, he has worked his way up from a lube technician to a mainline technician, exploring several different departments along the way.

Despite his past dislike for schooling, Estese recently graduated with a Technical Certificate in Automotive Service Technology, an advanced degree he earned through the Chariot Automotive Institute. This unique program, in partnership with Ivy Tech, allows Chariot employees to take classes free of charge to excel in their field.

“I’ve never really worked somewhere where they’ve really given me the opportunity to grow as much as I was able to grow here,” Estese said.

The program helped Estese hone his skills, from daily tasks to advanced training on hybrid and electric vehicles, ensuring he is prepared for the future of the automotive industry.

A Company Committed to Serving

Beyond its employee education program, Chariot Automotive Group operates four dealerships in Tipton, Kokomo, and Lafayette, and is committed to both its customers and the community. The company has a “Chariot Serves” program, which compensates employees for two full days per year to volunteer at a charity of their choice.

The company is also proactive in inspiring the next generation of technicians, working with local high schools to encourage young people to consider a career in the automotive industry.

“There’s always going to be a need for technicians,” Estese said, offering advice to anyone considering the field. “There’s no harm in starting… and if you do find you like it, you can take that next step.”

