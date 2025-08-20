FBI: 11 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Jackson County
SEYMOUR, Ind — Eleven people were arrested in Jackson County in an FBI-led operation targeting illegal immigrants who had been charged with or convicted of violent crimes.
The operation involved the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Seymour Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the arrests included people charged with crimes such as narcotics trafficking, sexual battery, child molesting, domestic violence, strangulation, and illegal weapons possession. One person had been deported five times.
Authorities said this was a focused operation, not a large-scale sweep. Names of those arrested were released, but details about their crimes or how they came to the U.S. were not included.
FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said, “Individuals who are unlawfully in this country and who commit violent crimes pose a serious threat to our communities. Working with our partners to remove these people helps protect Hoosier families and uphold the law.”
Seymour Police Chief Greg O’Brien added, “This was not a sweep, and it didn’t involve schools or sensitive locations. The focus was on removing dangerous offenders to keep our residents safe.”
FBI: 11 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Jackson County was originally published on wibc.com
