Indy Is About To Be A Whole Vibe This Weekend All About Celebrating Us

Two Free Indy Events You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend

Indy, it’s about to be a whole vibe this weekend and it’s all about celebrating us.

First up, Indy Labor Fest is shutting it down at Garfield Park on Saturday, August 23. This free festival is all about honoring the folks who keep this city moving the early risers, the late-night grinders, the everyday workers who make Indy what it is. Expect live music, food trucks, and a kids’ zone packed with activities to keep the little ones busy while you enjoy the scene. Whether you’re union strong or just love good energy in the park, pull up, eat good, and soak in the fellowship.

But that’s not all because we know when we lift up our mothers, we lift up our community. Also on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., MelaMama Maternal Wellness and the Indiana Breastfeeding Coalition are coming together for a free community resource fair at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA, 5315 Lafayette Road. This one’s all about postpartum care, breastfeeding support, car seat safety, and real resources that matter for moms and families. There’ll be raffles for baby gear, a free lunch, a live DJ spinning, and even face painting for the kids.

So here’s the play: take the family, take your friends, and show up for both. Celebrate the workers, support the mamas, and keep our community strong. That’s love. That’s Indy.

