Eating Out vs. Cooking at Home: Which One Really Saves You More Money?

Every time we step in the grocery store, it feels like prices went up again. That’s why a lot of us are asking the same question: is it really cheaper to cook at home, or should we just grab something to eat out?



The truth is, it depends. If you’re grocery shopping without a plan, buying too much, or letting food go to waste in the fridge (we’ve all been guilty of that spinach bag that never gets opened, eating out might actually be the smarter move. On the other hand, if you stick to the basics rice, beans, pasta, frozen veggies, meats on sale you can stretch those groceries into multiple meals and really save.



When it comes to dining out, there are ways to cut back too. Lunch specials usually cost less than dinner, and some restaurants serve portions big enough to split with a friend or take home for leftovers. That way, you get two meals for the price of one.



At the end of the day, there’s no one size fits all answer. For some, cooking at home saves the most. For others, a $7 lunch special is cheaper than cooking for one. The key is being intentional whether you’re filling up a cart at a grocery store or sliding into a booth at your favorite spot on 38th Street.

So, what do you think are you Team Eat Out or Team Cook at Home?

