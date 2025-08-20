Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times
Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times Over Six Months
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Gov. Mike Braun made extensive use of the Indiana State Police helicopter for personal travel, with 11 flights between March and August costing taxpayers $23,880.
Braun frequently flew from Indianapolis to his family home in Jasper, a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.
The state defended the expenses, stating that the flight hours were necessary to meet FAA requirements for pilot licenses. Braun’s travel included trips to public events and official engagements, with his wife accompanying him on some flights.
Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times Over Six Months was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center