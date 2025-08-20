Listen Live
Former Indiana Women’s Prison Guard Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Misconduct

Published on August 20, 2025

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS–A former corrections officer at the Indiana Women’s Prison was found guilty this week of raping an inmate at the prison.

Uzochukwu Chinweze was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual misconduct after a one-day court trial.

The investigation began in January 2024 after the inmate reported being raped by Chinweze. The incidents go back to 2023. That’s when police say they started finding out that Chinweze had sexual intercourse with the inmate in a mop closet. She says she missed her menstrual cycle afterwards, told Chinweze about her missing her menstrual cycle, and then Chinweze “freaked out” and put in his two week’s notice.

The inmate also said on other occasions, Chinweze would kiss her on the mouth and breast and she would tell him to stop. She said she delayed coming forward about her accusations against Chinweze for a while because she was afraid she would be transferred to another facility.

On January 10, 2024, one officer says he contacted Chinweze who said that he left because he got a CDL and began driving a truck. When he was asked about it, Chinweze said “I can’t remember”. After being told he was caught on camera, Chinweze said “maybe she just had a dream.” He was arrested not long after that.

Chinweze will be sentenced September 15 at 1 pm.

