Disruption at Lt. Gov. Beckwith’s Event Leads to Arrests, One Injury
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind — Things got chaotic during Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s speech at the Ohio Township Trustee Office.
Police say a woman in the crowd started shouting profanities and refused to leave when asked. She was taken into custody after pushing a deputy, and a man who tried to step in was also arrested.
Another woman was hurt during the commotion and taken to the hospital. Police say state and local authorities helped manage the situation as it unfolded.
Beckwith later addressed the incident on Facebook, saying he welcomed debate but called the behavior “uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement.”
Police say they are reviewing the situation, which involved many witnesses and people recording on the scene. No additional details about those arrested or the injured person are available at this time.
Disruption at Lt. Gov. Beckwith’s Event Leads to Arrests, One Injury was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center