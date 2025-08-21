Shelbyville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material

(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.–A man from Shelbyville was arrested on Wednesday on accusations that he had child sex abuse material.

The investigation into 39-year-old Dustin Deaton had been going on for a month until he was arrested. State Police Sergeant John Perrine said that the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Indiana ICAC Task Force were able to find Deaton with the help of investigative tools provided by the Child Rescue Coalition.

“This is another successful investigation by our Internet Crimes Against Children squad. They were so diligently to protect our children. We’re thankful that we were able to catch this guy and put him in jail,” said Perrine in a Thursday interview.

Deaton was taken to the Shelby County Jail. He’s charged with the following:

-Distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material with enhancement of under 12 (Level 4 Felony)

-Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material with enhancement of under 12 (Level 5 Felony)

Assisting the Indiana State Police were the Shelbyville Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office. All of those agencies are members of the Indiana ICAC Task Force.

“If you have a child who’s been a victim of a crime like this, please contact us. We know that there might be some ’embarrassment’ factor to this, but we want to find the people responsible for doing this so we can protect our children,” said Perrine.

