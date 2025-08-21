Listen Live
Lifestyle

Why Laugh Cry Heal | Ericaism

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ericaism GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The “Ericaism” segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell serves as an uplifting moment of introspection and spiritual encouragement tailored to faith-driven African-Americans. Delivered with a heartwarming sincerity, Erica Campbell uses this platform to explore themes of healing, self-awareness, community, and spiritual growth.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The segment emphasizes the importance of conversation, community, and intentional actions in overcoming challenges. Campbell introduces Laugh, Cry, Heal—an event series she organizes to foster healing and freedom among women of faith. Through candid dialogue, she encourages her audience to step outside their comfort zones, meet others who share their spiritual aspirations, and take actionable steps toward personal and emotional renewal.

Related Stories

Erica’s approach is rooted in her conviction that God provides ultimate help and hope. She highlights the symbiotic relationship between faith and effort, inspiring listeners not only to rely on divine solutions but also to align their actions accordingly. This practical, empathetic perspective deeply resonates with her listeners’ values, offering encouragement to seek healing through both reflection and community.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

By intertwining spirituality with relatable life lessons, “Ericaism” positions itself as a source of hope, faith, and empowerment, calling its audience to live authentically and pursue emotional and spiritual freedom.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Why Laugh Cry Heal | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close