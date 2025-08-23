Listen Live
Detroit Gospel Legends Tour Coming to Indy

Published on August 23, 2025

Get ready for The “Detroit Gospel Legends” tour featuring a star-studded lineup of gospel artists with performances scheduled for October and November 2025.  This event will also celebrate and feature multi-Grammy, Stellar, and BET Award-winning artists who grew up together in Detroit.  The tour includes stops in various cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and National Harbor, Maryland. 

The tour is presented by Universal Attractions Agency and features artists Fred HammondMarvin SappThe Clark SistersDeitrick Haddon, Carvin Winans, Lisa Page-Brooks and Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Tour Dates and Venues:

