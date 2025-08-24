Listen Live
Motown Gospel Dominates 40th Stellar Awards

Motown Gospel Dominates 40th Stellar Awards

Published on August 24, 2025

According to the bellereport.com

MOTOWN GOSPEL AND RETHINK MUSIC

DOMINATE 40TH STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS

COLLECTING 13 WINS

Pastor Mike Jr.

Pastor Mike Jr. Sweeps Annual Ceremony with 9 Awards –

Setting Record by Earning Artist of the Year for Fourth Time

﻿Transformation Worship Earns First Stellar Award

(Nashville, TN) – August 19, 2025 – Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music celebrate dominating the "40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards" – earning thirteen wins. The annual ceremony took place on August 15th and 16th at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music," the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST; and on BET Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

A complete listing of all 13 Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music wins can be found below:

PASTOR MIKE JR. 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR : AMEN

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

URBAN INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: AMEN

RAP HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

RICKY DILLARD

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

KAREN CLARK SHEARD

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

TRANSFORMATION WORSHIP

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

