Motown Gospel Dominates 40th Stellar Awards
According to the bellereport.com
MOTOWN GOSPEL AND RETHINK MUSIC
DOMINATE 40TH STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS
COLLECTING 13 WINS
Pastor Mike Jr. Sweeps Annual Ceremony with 9 Awards –
Setting Record by Earning Artist of the Year for Fourth Time
Transformation Worship Earns First Stellar Award
(Nashville, TN) – August 19, 2025 – Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music celebrate dominating the “40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards” – earning thirteen wins. The annual ceremony took place on August 15th and 16th at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry.
The Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST; and on BET Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT.
A complete listing of all 13 Motown Gospel and Re:Think Music wins can be found below:
PASTOR MIKE JR.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR : AMEN
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
URBAN INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: AMEN
RAP HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
RICKY DILLARD
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
KAREN CLARK SHEARD
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
TRANSFORMATION WORSHIP
PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR
