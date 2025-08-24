According to thebellereport.com

The 2025 Stellar Gospel Award Winners announced!

Central City Productions has announced the winners of the “40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards”. This year’s event was hosted by Stellar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo, BeBe & CeCe Winans, which will premiere Saturday, August 30th at 8PM ET/7PM CT on the Stellar Network; Additionally, the ceremony will air Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT on BET. Gospel Music’s Greatest Night was taped August 16th, 2025 at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN.

The 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards winners include Pastor Mike Jr. achieving a clean sweep, winning all nine of his nominated categories. His wins include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for “I Got Away EP”, and Song of the Year for “Amen”. The awards ceremony, which was held in Nashville, also recognized other notable artists like CeCe Winans, The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard and Dorinda Clark-Cole, who each won multiple awards.

Here’s a more detailed look at the winners:

Pastor Mike Jr.:

Won in all nine categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for “I Got Away EP“), Song of the Year (for “Amen“), Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, and Producer of the Year. His “I Got Away EP” also reached #5 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart, while “Amen” peaked at #4 on Hot Gospel Songs.

CeCe Winans:

Won three awards including Female Artist of the Year, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, and Praise & Worship Album of the Year (for “More Than This“).

The Group Fire:

Won two awards: Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year.

Ricky Dillard:

Won two awards: Choir of the Year (for “When I Think“) and Traditional Choir of the Year.

Dorinda Clark-Cole:

Won two awards: Traditional Artist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year (for “Determined“).

Other notable winners:

ADIA won New Artist of the Year, Jason Nelson won Contemporary Album of the Year for “You Belong: Live in Durham,” Earnest Pugh won Traditional Male Artist of the Year, Lisa Page Brooks won Traditional Female Artist of the Year, and Vincent Bohanan & SOV won Contemporary Choir of the Year.

Gospel Radio Awards:

The show also recognized achievements in Gospel radio, with winners in Top Market, Medium Market, Small Market, and Internet Station categories.

Click here to see the complete winners List!