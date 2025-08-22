Zionsville Police Department Installs 24/7 Narcan Access
ZIONSVILLE, IN – The Zionsville Police Department has installed a new NaloxBox at its headquarters, providing the public with 24/7 access to the opioid overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, also known as Narcan.
The initiative, a collaboration with Inwell and Overdose Lifeline, ensures that the life-saving nasal spray is available at no cost. Naloxone works by rapidly reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring normal breathing in an emergency situation.
“If supplying free Naloxone saves one person in Zionsville, it is worth it,” said Mayor John Stehr. “It’s a highly effective treatment for opioid overdose and provides immediate help when it’s needed most, no matter the circumstances.”
The police department’s public breezeway was chosen as a central and secure location for the box. While the medication is highly effective, officials remind anyone who administers it to call 911 immediately for follow-up medical attention, as its effects are temporary.
The new NaloxBox is now part of the statewide network of Naloxone distribution sites, which can be found online at OverdoseLifeline.org.
Zionsville Police Department Installs 24/7 Narcan Access was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center