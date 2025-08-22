Listen Live
Jeffersonville Police Chief Steps Down, Cites Financial Struggles

Jeffersonville Police Chief Steps Down, Mayor Cites Financial Struggles

Published on August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh has stepped down from that role, citing the need for a change in leadership due to financial pressures facing the city.

Assistant Chief Scott McVoy will serve as interim police chief. Kavanaugh said he had a meeting with Mayor Mike Moore, who discussed challenges posed by Senate Bill 1, a bill that would, in part, limit property taxes for Hoosier homeowners. It also meant a cut in revenue for local government services and schools who rely, in some part, on property taxes.

“The state of Indiana is harping on Senate Bill 1. The City of Jeffersonville seems to be in a lot of struggles about which direction we’re going to go,” said Kavanaugh in a Thursday news conference.

Kavanaugh, the city’s first Black police chief, expressed optimism about the move and Moore announced plans to search for a permanent replacement.

“This is what I wanted to share and what I was wanting to do. I actually feel really good about this,” said Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is still going to be with the department. He’ll serve as a captain.

