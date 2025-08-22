Listen Live
NTSB Releases Early Findings on Greenwood Plane Accident

According to the NTSB report, the flight lasted just 90 seconds.

Published on August 22, 2025

Plane Crash in Greenwood
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

GREENWOOD, Ind –– Federal investigators have released a preliminary report on the small plane crash that killed a 44-year-old pilot in Greenwood last month.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on July 30, when a Lancair IVP went down in a ditch behind a Circle K near East Main Street and Sheek Road, just west of I-65. The pilot, Anh-Thu Nguyen, was the only person on board. No one on the ground was hurt.

Nguyen was a Purdue University graduate, an FAA-certified flight instructor, and in 2024 became the 10th woman to fly solo around the world. She also founded a nonprofit encouraging Asian women to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

According to the NTSB report, the flight lasted just 90 seconds. After takeoff from Indy South Greenwood Airport, the plane climbed in a left turn for about 30 seconds before tightening the turn and then descending sharply to the right. Investigators noted that engine readings remained steady throughout the flight.

The report did not identify a possible cause of the crash. A final report from the NTSB is still pending.

