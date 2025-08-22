Listen Live
Lifestyle

Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Always Give God The Glory”

So many people have responded to the messages. I’ve been sharing this week about my being the recipient of the Cabot Award, which is the highest award in the speaking industry, and many have said they saw the acceptance speech. Yet you should know I did not know before they called my name that I was going to get the award that night. But I did.  You know, whenever it’s over, I got that award. I was going to make sure make sure to give God the Glory 1st and that is exactly what I did. I gave God the glory and I want to encourage you to make a point, to give God glory whenever and wherever you get the opportunity. Many people have asked and they didn’t see it to see the acceptance speech. Well, you can go to jollygoodnews.org and watch it and I’ll believe you will be inspired. And I hope that you will  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Always Give God The Glory | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close