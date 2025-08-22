Listen Live
West Nile Virus Still Present in Floyd County

Published on August 22, 2025

A mosquito of the species Aedes vexans is hanging from a branch.
Source: Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Image

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes are still active in Floyd County, according to health administrators.

The Floyd County Health Department announced on Friday that a mosquito sample collected several weeks ago tested positive for the virus. This is the fourth positive sample found in the county since late July.

While no human cases have been reported, health administrators are urging caution. Most people who get the virus have mild symptoms like fever, headache, or body aches before fully recovering. However, it can cause serious illness or even death, particularly for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

If you live in Floyd County, you are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Administrators recommend using DEET or other bug repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants to avoid getting bit. You should also try to avoid going outside at dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

For questions or concerns, contact the Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726.

