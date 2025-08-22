State Representative Moed: “If Republicans Aren’t Careful, Redistricting Could Backfire on Them”

PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE–Indiana Democratic State Representative Justin Moed says if Hoosier Republicans aren’t careful, redistricting could backfire them.

As someone who has helped redraw maps earlier in his legislative career, Moed says the process is complicated and the demographics can always change.

“You just don’t know where that can go. It might work for the first cycle, but over time those maps can come apart and the population shifts. They could wake up and be in a different situation,” said Moed in an interview with IndyPolitics.

Moed fears that Republicans will get into the habit of redrawing maps more often than they should. Indiana’s Governor Mike Braun met with Vice President JD Vance earlier this month for discussions on the matter because President Trump wants red states to look at redrawing their maps to pick up more Republican victories during the 2026 midterms.

Indiana Republicans hold seven of the nine congressional seats, but Republicans are trying to get the other two.

Redistricting is normally supposed to happen every 10 years, but Moed is concerned that actions by Republicans could change that precedent.

“If they get away with it this year, they might do it every two years. I think that erodes public confidence in the process,” said Moed.

Another factor consider is voter turnout. Indiana is ranked 43rd in the country in voter turnout, according to World Population Review.

“When you’re bottom of the barrel in voter turnout, I don’t think this is one of those things that’s going to make people feel confident in the system. There are a lot of people who don’t come out already, but if you wake those people up, you may get the result you don’t want. The ultimate problem with gerrymandering is that politicians get to pick their voters, not the voters picking their politicians,” said Moed.

Braun has the power to call a special session to focus on redistricting. He has yet to decide if that move is necessary.

State Representative Moed: “If Republicans Aren’t Careful, Redistricting Could Backfire on Them” was originally published on wibc.com