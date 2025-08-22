Listen Live
Local

Former State Police Head: Governor’s Office Blocked Sheriff Probe

Doug Carter suggests political ties influenced decision to drop charges against Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, though the governor’s office and special prosecutor deny interference.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Former Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter came on the Kendall and Casey Show last month to discuss the investigation into Dubois County Sherriff Tom Kleinhelter’s misuse of jail commissary funds and talk about how he believes someone in Governor Braun’s office was involved in squashing the investigation to protect Kleinhelter as he is a close political ally of the Governor.

The investigation into Sheriff Kleinhelter was opened after a regular audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) that began in May of 2024 identified purchases from the jail commissary fund that fell outside the Sheriff’s discretionary spending authority under Indiana law.

Related Stories

The governor’s office strongly denies any involvement in the case, and special prosecutor Holly Hudelson of Orange County said that “no one from the governor’s office” influenced her decision not to seek criminal charges against Kleinhelter.

Carter returned to the Kendall and Casey Show to discuss the investigation.

Former State Police Head: Governor’s Office Blocked Sheriff Probe  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close