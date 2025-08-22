Listen Live
Local

IndyGo Fare Increase Coming in 2026, Board Votes to Raise Prices

IndyGo Fare Increase Coming in 2026 as Board Votes to Raise Prices, Phase Out Some Passes

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An IndyGo bus.
(Photo provided by IndyGo.)

INDIANAPOLIS–The IndyGo Board of Directors approved an update to its fare policy that will increase the fare for fixed route service.

They say this update aims to modernize the fare collection system by adjusting fares and retiring outdated fare products.

IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz emphasized the importance of a modern and accessible transit system for the city. The plan includes measures to protect the service and ensure it remains safe, reliable, and accessible for all riders.

Related Stories

The fare increase is the first time the transit agency has bumped up prices since 2009. They also plan to eliminate 10-trip, 31-day, S-Passes and Summer Youth Passes.

The increase breaks down to the following:

  • A base fare increase from $1.75 to $2.75 for fixed route service, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
    • Daily fare capping using MyKey = $4.00 to $6.00.
    • Weekly fare capping using MyKey = $15.75 to $24.75. 
  • Fare increases for riders of IndyGo Access, paratransit service, effective July 1, 2026.
    • ADA Area = $3.50 to $5.50.
    • Premium Area = $7.00 to $11.00.
    • Same Day = $10.00 to $15.00. 

The fare structure will continue to include free two-hour transfers, daily, and weekly fare capping through the MyKey fare payment system, half-price fares for seniors, youth, and individuals with disabilities and free trips for veterans.  

IndyGo leaders say the rising costs of fuel and operations are driving the increase.

IndyGo Fare Increase Coming in 2026 as Board Votes to Raise Prices, Phase Out Some Passes  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close