Fever Fall to Lynx in Indianapolis 95-90
INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever lost to the team with the best record in the WNBA Friday night, the Minnesota Lynx, 95-90.
The Lynx are now 29-7 while the Fever fell to 19-17. The Fever were without five key players, one of which was Caitlin Clark. They still managed to shoot 65% from three-point range in the loss.
The Lynx outrebounded the Fever 30-23. They also outscored Indiana in the paint 46-38.
Notre Dame graduate Kayla McBride led Minnesota in scoring with 29 points.
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 27 points. Also for the Fever, Lexie Hull scored a career high 23 points, surpassing her previous high of 22 points set on Aug. 18, 2024.
The Fever play the Lynx again in Minnesota Sunday night at 7 pm.
Fever Fall to Lynx in Indianapolis 95-90 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center