IU Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Shooting Near Bloomington Campus

IU Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Shooting Near Campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person just off campus early Saturday morning.
According to IU Police and Public Safety, IUPD responded to the area of 10th and Walnut Grove streets just before 3 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers located a person who had been shot in the leg. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested. Police said she initially tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, but officers tracked her down and detained her.
Police said this was an “isolated domestic incident” and believe the suspect and the victim are not affiliated with the university.
No other injuries were reported.
