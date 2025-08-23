Listen Live
Local

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy's North Side

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy’s North Side

IMPD is investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another person injured.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died there from their injuries. Another person with a gunshot wound went to the hospital for treatment,

Related Stories

No other details have been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. IMPD is expected to provide updates to the incident as more information becomes available.

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy’s North Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close