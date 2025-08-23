1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy's North Side
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy’s North Side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the north side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue.
A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died there from their injuries. Another person with a gunshot wound went to the hospital for treatment,
No other details have been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. IMPD is expected to provide updates to the incident as more information becomes available.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting on Indy’s North Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center