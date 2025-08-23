Listen Live
Local

3 Madison County Fire Territories to Combine Starting Next Year

Adams-Makleville Fire Territoy, Lapel-Stony Creek Fire Territory, and South Madison Fire Territory will become one unified department on Jan. 1, 2026.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

South Madison firetruck
South Madison Fire Territory firetruck (photo provided by South Madison Fire Territory via Facebook)

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A plan has been approved to merge three fire departments in Madison County at the start of next year.

Adams-Markleville Fire Territoy, Lapel-Stony Creek Fire Territory, and South Madison Fire Territory will combine, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

South Madison Fire Chief Chris Nodine said in a post to social media Friday that he believes this merger will result in faster response times from crews.

Related Stories

“By uniting our departments, we are ensuring that our firefighters have the tools, training and support needed to protect lives and property at the highest level,” said Nodine.

There were worries earlier this year that the plan would fall through due to certain language in Senate Bill 1 about fire territory mergers. However, the fire stations will remain operational and firefighters can continue serving their communities through this unification.

The unified department is also looking to hire new personnel.

3 Madison County Fire Territories to Combine Starting Next Year  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close