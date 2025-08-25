Wawa’s Indy Plans Face Delays Over Community Pushback

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plans for a Wawa gas station on the city’s east side are in limbo. While dozens of residents want the project to move forward, the City of Indianapolis is pumping the breaks to give it more time.

An empty section of the parking lot on the intersection of East Washington Street and North Shortridge Road has sat empty for more than 20 years. Now, Wawa–the a national convenience store chain–wants to build there, but zoning rules and community concerns could keep the deal from moving forward.

Property owner Roy Switzer says he wasn’t interested in leasing to another gas station–until he learned it was Wawa on the other end of the phone. That conversation happened nearly two years ago and Switzer blames transit-oriented zoning ties to IndyGo’s blue line project for the delay. Nearby business owners at say the project would bring much-needed energy to the area.

“We would definitely like that, hopefully it happens. It kind of feels like it’s not going to happen, but we could definitely use it,” Circle City Tint Owner Timothy Hayes says.

“It could definitely drive in more customers. Gas stations are always nice and a nice, new building, hopefully, will bring in a lot more clientele for the businesses around us,” Hayes says. “It’s a pretty busy area, with many people driving through without stopping. This means there’s a lot more potential exposure for businesses out here.”

“As far as for us, it would be nice to have something local to go to. I know they serve a lot of good food, which would be beneficial for people who are unemployed and need a job. Additionally, gas stations are always a necessity for everyone,” owner of Stereo Advantage, Bruce Sutton, says.

But not everyone agrees that a Wawa needs to go there. Indianapolis City-County Councilor Andy Nielsen says it’s not about Wawa’s brand, but about the scale, including 16 proposed gas pumps, double what’s typically allowed.

In a statement, Nielsen says, ” My top priority is to listen to, represent, and advocate for the best interests of my constituents, and I have heard overwhelmingly that we have enough gas stations on the east side. I am committed to continuing conversations with Wawa representatives about how we can bring their quality service to the area in a way that aligns with the desires of the community.”

With seven other gas stations already within a mile, city leaders say they need to be certain before locking in another one on this corner.

“I think in my opinion, that everything should be settled with the community and be able to offset a profit of jobs in the community,” eastside resident, Regina Nelly, says.

The proposal goes before the City’s Hearing Examiner on Sept. 11. From there, it could move to a vote before the Metropolitan Development Commission.

Wawa’s Indy Plans Face Delays Over Community Pushback was originally published on wibc.com